What Pritzker wants voters in the Quad Cities to think about before Election Day

MOLINE, Illinois -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker made a final pitch to voters Monday morning, November 5th, 2018 at the Quad City International Airport.

This was Pritzker's final stop in the Quad Cities before Election Day. Running mate, state Rep. Juliana Stratton, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, and attorney general candidate Kwame Raoul accompanied Pritzker.

Voters had a chance to hear from the candidates on their plans for health care, lowering taxes, and funding education. Pritzker said his final message before Election Day was to encourage everyone to vote.

"If we want to make the statement that we are standing up for Illinois values, we are going to lower the cost of health care, lower the cost of higher education, and we are going to raise wages and create jobs, people have got to go stand in that line," Pritzker said, "even if the line is long and make sure that they have their voice heard."

"The main message is that every vote matters," Stratton said. "Their vote is the way they can express what's important to them and the things that they value. We need everybody to get out to vote."

