Unusual DIY makeup video goes viral, has people baffled, upset

INSTAGRAM -- A do-it-yourself Instagram video has people all over social media baffled and a little upset after watching a woman hack off her hair in the name of makeup.

This DIY tutorial shows a woman making her own makeup brush. She does this by lopping off a long strand of her own locks with a pair of scissors. She then takes the hair, glues it on to a pencil, and cuts the hair down to the size of a brush.

While the video features two other DIY projects before this one, people have singled out the makeup brush, saying it's wasteful and unnecessary.

Some Twitter users point out she didn't need to cut off so much, and that makeup brushes can be bought for just a few dollars.

She could of just bought a @wetnwildbeauty or @elfcosmetics brush for a $1 😂 some things just don’t need a DIY — Ryah Jay 🦄 (@blkunicornmua) October 31, 2018

SHE USES LIKE A CENTIMETER OF HAIR AND CUTS OFF THREE FEET OF IT. — Megan (@Dinolich) October 31, 2018

im sorry your eyes saw this, it hurt mine too pic.twitter.com/C972v5lH23 — hoseoksthrustinme (@jeonjkisdaddy_) October 30, 2018

See the full video, here.