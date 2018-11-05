Stutzke’s Stats: Which local cities see the least amount of snow on average

Location, location, location! It applies to just more than real estate, especially when it comes to winter storms here in the Quad Cities. Did you know that in some areas the average snowfall is double than that of others in the Quad Cities region? Love it or hate it, snow is just one of the many things we’re certainly guaranteed to see during the winter months and where you live can greatly impact how much snow you’ll typically end up seeing.

The following cities typically experience the least amount of snow each season based on averaged historical data.

Macomb, IL – 19.5″

Aledo, IL – 24.0″

Burlington, IA – 26.4″

Tipton, IA – 27.6″

Kewanee, IL – 27.9″

These cities typically experience snowfall that is near the average (31.6″) for the Quad Cities region.

Morrison, IL – 30.7″

Sterling/Rock Falls, IL – 32.8″

Moline, IL – 33.5″

Elizabeth, IL – 33.9″

Mt. Caroll, IL – 33.9″

Freeport, IL – 34.9″

Dubuque, IA – 35.6″

Looking at the map it’s easy to see how there is such a sharp cutoff in terms of the amounts, nearly doubling in value from south to north. At first glance its easy to just assume that temperatures are typically warmer the further south you go, and often times that is the case, however, the track of each individual storm system among other variables also plays a significant role in how much snow one area experiences in a given winter.

Snowfall data can be tricky though, especially because there is a significant lack of any long-term historical records outside of major cities. For instance, you won’t find snow records for Monmouth, IL or even Clinton, IA that go back more than a few years.

Thanks to new technology, it’s now easier than ever to submit and keep track of snowfall reports in your backyard. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is a grassroots campaign composed of thousands of people from around the nation that regularly submit precipitation reports, such as snowfall. You can join the effort by clicking here. Meteorologists will frequently access all of the information you provide using this website and each contribution is greatly appreciated!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

