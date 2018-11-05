× Report: Sterling High School student dies during open gym

STERLING, Illinois- A Sterling High School student collapsed during an open gym session Sunday, November 4, according to a report. He died despite a quick 911 response.

According to Sauk Valley.com the high school athlete was just 16 years old.

Sauk Valley.com reports that:

“The boy, whose name is being withheld while the family is being notified, was new to SHS this year.”

A cause of death is not yet known. The Sterling Police say they are not investigating.

