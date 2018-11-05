Rodgers falls to Brady in 2nd-ever game together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts -- The Packers trekked east on Sunday, Nov. 4 to face off against the New England Patriots. With two powerhouse quarterbacks going head to head, it was sure to be a good game.

New England took an early lead and maintained it, scoring 17 in the first half to the Packers' 10.

Aaron Rodgers tied the score in the third with a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. The score was 17-17 going into the fourth quarter.

However, Brady got to work in the fourth quarter, and the Patriots scored 14 unanswered points to finish the game with a 34-17 win.

It was the second time ever Rodgers and Brady played against each other. Their last match-up on Nov. 30, 2014 was a Packers victory, 26-21.

The two teams played on Dec. 19, 2010 when Rodgers had been the Packers quarterback for two years, but he was recovering from a concussion and was not cleared to play in the game. Back up quarterback Matt Flynn played well, but the Packers lost that game 27-31.