Quad City Rowing Association takes home 4 gold medals

MOLINE, IL- The YMCA Quad Cities Rowing Association won four gold medals at the Head of the Hooch Regatta.

November 3-4, Chattanooga, Illinois held a rowing competition called the Head of the Hooch Regatta. The QC team won four gold medals, more than any other team in the competition.

According to YMCA, The double sculls races were on Saturday with a 5,000-meter course.

Delaney Evans and Brenna Morley won gold over 80 other entries with a time of 16:24. Taylor English and Emma Mask took the silver medal with a time of 16:43.

Quad Cities rowing dates back to 1874 when the Sylvan Boat Club was formed.

Because of strong winds, Sunday’s races were shortened to 2,300 meters. Five rowers from the girl’s team placed in the top 15.

Delaney Evans took the gold by 19 seconds finishing ahead of teammate Taylor English (Evans, 7:47.71 and English, 7:47.90).

The girl’s quadruple sculls race was also held on Sunday with 60 other competitors. The YMCA says their team of Morley, English, Mask, and Evans were able to defend their medal by 6.6 seconds over the Founders Club from Texas.