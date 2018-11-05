Muscatine County residents fighting against slag use on county roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- Jean Forbes and her husband live on a county road, covered in slag.

“My husband and I are always walking it and we kept seeing these big sharp pieces,” said Forbes.

Slag is recycled steel and metal put on roads instead of gravel, saving money and resources.

“You're trying to save money but you are pushing it back on the county residents,” said Doug Hoag.

Inside a packed county board of supervisors meeting, Hoag, Forbes, and dozens of other people living in Muscatine County demanded no more slag on county roads.

“How many of you have had flat tires, ruined tires, or broken windshields because of slag," said Hoag. Nearly everyone in the room raised their hands.

Forbes brought in a board showing pieces she's found on her own road. Sharp pieces of metal, bolts, and nails.

“We were assured over and over again that anything coming out of the furnaces could not come out like that,” said Robert Howard. Howard is on the County Board of Supervisors and was one the board when they originally approved the use of slag in 2011.

Concerns went beyond just flat tires, community members say chemicals found in slag are toxic.

“He was looking for ways we could save money and save the taxpayer, but we were very cautious, we dealt with this for over two years before we thought ok we checked all the boxes,” said Howard.

The board is now going to look into these concerns and changes in slag since the county first started using it in 2011, but for Forbes, the only answer is to get rid of it.

“It`s very dangerous, and it just needs to stop, the slag on the road,” said Forbes.