Mississippi Drive to close for construction
MUSCATINE, Iowa- Mississippi Drive will have only one lane November 7-8 to allow for underground utility work.
The eastbound (riverside) lane of Mississippi Drive from Broadway to Pine Street will be closed at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 7, through the end of work on Thursday.
According to the press release:
“KE Flatwork will be repairing underground conduit that will allow MPW to pull cable through this stretch. The work is needed so that the overhead lines and poles can be removed from along the corridor. Once the cabling is complete and tested, the poles and overhead lines will be removed along Mississippi Drive giving citizens and visitors a better view of Riverside Park.”