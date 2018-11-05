× Mercer County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency lines down

MERCER COUNTY, Illinois — The Sheriff’s Office is having problems with its phone lines, and the temporary fix could interfere with 911 calls.

The sheriff’s office non-emergency telephone lines are down, which means all calls must be placed through 911 emergency lines, according to an information release. However, officers want people calling in to know that this line needs to remain as open as possible to address emergencies.

The release states that Frontier Communications was made aware of this issue in the afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 3. However, the company could not address the issue until Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Non-emergency issues with the sheriff’s department can also be addressed at mcsodispatch@frontiernet.net.

Questions about the phone issue can be directed to Frontier Communications.