Loved ones grieving Moline man shot downtown say gun violence ‘devastates everybody’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The family of a Moline man who was shot and killed downtown on Halloween is grieving and they say even his four-month-old son knows something is missing.

"You wouldn't think a little baby of that age would miss somebody, but he does," said the baby's grandmother Lori Atnip. "He misses his dad."

Corey Harrell Jr., age 22, was shot in a vehicle behind City Hall on October 31, 2018. He left behind family, his girlfriend Mari, and his baby son, Caine.

Now Harrell's loved ones are living proof that gun violence doesn't just hurt the victim, but it destroys families.

"Just stop it. Just stop it," said Atnip. "Put the guns away. Put them down. Don't do it. Nobody wins, it devastates everybody. I'm sure when these people are caught their families will be devastated as well."

A visitation was held for Harrell on Monday, November 5th. His funeral was set for Tuesday morning.

The family has set up a fundraiser for Caine to help with his college education.

As of Monday, there were no suspects in custody, but police said they believe two or three people were responsible for the deadly shooting and they were searching for a small black SUV.