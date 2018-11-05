× Grab coffee with a Firefighter

BURLINGTON, Iowa- If you’ve ever wanted to have coffee with a firefighter now is your chance!

At Dunn Brothers Coffee, 1005 Lawrence Dr., in Burlington, The Burlington Fire Department will be hosting “Coffee with a Firefighter” on Saturday, November 17th, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

This is a chance for the community to meet First Responders. The Department is encouraging people to discuss common home fire safety questions, issues, and general safety concerns. Dunn Brothers will provide free brewed coffee and hot chocolate.

There will also be a fire truck and an ambulance for vehicle tours.

Homeowners are invited to sign up for the fire department’s Home Smoke Detector Installation program. Which provides free smoke detectors and free installation.