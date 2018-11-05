Air from Siberia to lock cold air in for 1-2 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By midweek, the jet stream pattern definitely shows Polar air merging into the pattern over the Canadian Rockies.

By this weekend, the cold air supply has a more direct flow into the Midwest. This is what brings us high temperatures in the 30s.

While we could have a wintry mix of rain and snow on Friday, what's really shocking is what happens after that.

The overall North America pattern will become highly amplified for next week. Instead of having an active jet stream coming in from south of Canada, the stronger push of wind will be farther north. The main branch of jet stream is not just coming in from Alaska, it's NORTH of Alaska. That brings in the chilliest air in the Northern Hemisphere, straight from Siberia for the middle to end of next week.

If we should somehow have snow on the ground by that time, record low temperatures will be possible. This forecast cold sticks around through about November 16th.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen