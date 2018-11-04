The Score Sunday – Wilton VB, Bettendorf FB, Monmouth-Roseville FB, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Wilton Volleyball Team as the Beavers are playing at the State Tournament in Cedar Rapids. Bettendorf Football has made it back to the UNI-Dome for the 5th time in the last six year, the Bulldogs face West Des Moines Dowling. Monmouth-Roseville is playing in the State Quarterfinals for the first time in school history. The Titans will face Herscher in the round of 16. THe FCA story of the week feature Galesburg Girls Basketball Coach Evan Massey. Massey is 3 wins shy of reaching 900 for his career.

