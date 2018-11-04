Sportscast November 3rd, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orion and Rockridge renew their rivalry with a second round playoff game. The Chargers scoring a late touchdown and getting an interception to earn a 21-17 win. Sterling Newman runs past Illini West in a second round win. Sterling cruises to a 54-12 win over Chicago Brooks. Moline falls to defending 7A State Champs Batavia. Monmouth-Roseville gets a huge road win over Eureka. Herscher pulls off second straight upset ending Spring Valley Hall's season. Byron shuts out Princeton. Forreston and Milledgville goes into overtime with Forreston winning 22-20.

Augustana Men's Basketball almost pulls off the upset against Illinois State. Midwest Technical Institute Score Standouts. Illinois State Cross Country Meet. Rock Falls Girls run to a State runner-Up finish.