Gov. Reynolds stops in Davenport, says she is not worried about early poll results

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Iowa poll reports that nominee Fred Hubbell heads into Election Day with a two point lead over Governor Kim Reynolds.

Both candidates are in the final stages of their statewide bus tours. Gov. Reynolds made a stop in Davenport on Sunday, November 4th, 2018.

The rally was held at Iowa Machine Shed at 6:00 P.M. Voters had the chance to hear from Reynolds about her plans to lower taxes. Reynolds said she is not worried about the poll report, because it is within the three point margin of error.

"Iowa is a state that is getting things done," Reynolds said. "It is a Republican team that is getting things done, so we need to make sure we keep them in the House and the Senate and maintain myself in the Governor's office."

Governor Reynolds will be back in Davenport, Monday, November 5th, at Carver Aero for another rally at 11 A.M.