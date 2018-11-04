× Man stabbed in face and neck in Burlington, Iowa; suspect still on the loose

BURLINGTON, Iowa– A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed with a knife in the face and neck in Burlington, Iowa.

Police responded to 1005 Court Street Apartments at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 4, 2018. That’s where they found a 36-year-old man hurt.

The man was transported to the Great River Medical Center, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect ran from the scene before police arrived.

The Burlington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.