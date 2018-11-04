Local artists and musicians come together to fight hunger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- For Don Gustofson, music heals all things.

So he decided to use local musicians and artists to bring people together at the first ever, Come Together Quad Cities Food Drive at the River Music Experience in Davenport on November 4.

“Everyone can do something to fight hunger,” said Gustofson.

Not only are organizers raising money for the River Bend Foodbank but they are drawing attention to all of the local artists in the Quad Cities, like Erika Adamson.

“It was a collaboration with different artists in the area like Reagen Hatfield, Carl Battey, kinda come up with a small idea and other artists kinda add to it,” said Adamson.

Erika designed and created a guitar for a silent auction and other artists brought in their own guitars to help contribute to the cause.

“Seems like every artist that I talked to knew another artist or had a friend that was interested or would be interested,” said Adamson.

The minimum bid for each guitar was fifty dollars. Every single one was bid on, and all of the money goes towards the food bank.

“The generosity of all the visual artists with their time and their talents has just been amazing,” said Adamson.

The idea to mix the elements of music and art came from don and his time in Amsterdam.

“Everyone got along really well and it was all based around food and music and art, so I think those things are universal,” said Gustofson.

Letting creativity shine while raising awareness for a good cause.

"Every dollar that gets donated, they can provide up to five meals,” said Gustofson.

Organizers hope to make this fundraiser a yearly event.