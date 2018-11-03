Heavy rains early Sunday followed by gusty winds

A steady rain will create a soggy finish to the weekend as an active jet stream nearby along with several disturbances will keep rain chances alive into the first part of next week.

The timing of the heaviest rains favors Sunday morning, especially between 2am and 11am as an area of low pressure tracks through northeast Iowa. An abundance of moisture ahead of this feature will create some heavy downpours, especially along and west of the Quad Cities Sunday morning. The steadier rains will eventually taper to showers by the noon hour and stick around for the remainder of the day.

Rainfall amounts will range from two inches to just a quarter of an inch depending on where you live. The lightest amounts will fall to the east of the Quad Cities with the heaviest amounts generally centered from the Quad Cities west.

Strong winds will also be developing by Sunday morning as the area of low pressure draws closer. Sustained winds of 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH appear likely by mid-morning Sunday. Gusty winds will continue into the early afternoon hours before calming down some Sunday night as the low pressure system moves away from the area also ending rain chances, albeit temporarily.

Each of these storm systems that pass through will begin to tug down some much colder air from Canada and by the end of next week, high temperatures will likely be struggling to get out of the 30s for highs. This air mass is cold enough that the last storm system for Thursday into Friday will likely mix some snow with the rain and depending on the track of this system, could bring the seasons first measurable snowfall to the region. There is still plenty of time for the dynamics of this system to change, so stay tuned to later forecasts. We’ll continue tracking this snow potential through next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

