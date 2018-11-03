Fred Hubbell makes final stop in Davenport before Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Fred Hubbell, Democratic nominee for governor, and State Senator Rita Hart, Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, continued their final “Get Iowa Growing” bus tour. Saturday, November 3rd, 2018, was their final stop in the Quad Cities.

The rally was at Carpenter's Hall in Davenport at 7:30 P.M. Voters had the chance to hear from Hubbell and Hart about their plans for easier access to health care, mental health care, and education.

"Rita and Fred have both gone around the state to talk with people specifically about mental health care," rally attendee Miriam Prichard said. "I can't imagine they would do all that and not follow through with it. I think they actually care about the people of Iowa and that is rare in politics."

Hubbell shook hands and answered questions one on one. He encouraged the rally attendees to go vote.

"You can't take anything for granted," Governor nominee Fred Hubbell said. "That is why all these people are here. They are committed to working hard. They are excited and motivated. We have people like this all across Iowa who are helping everyone else get out to vote."

His next stop will be in Iowa City Sunday, November 4th, 2018, at 11:30 in the morning.