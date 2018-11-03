× Daylight Saving Time ends: Here’s what you need to know

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 4 at 2:00 p.m.

That means everyone gets to turn the clocks back one hour, or “fall back,” and gets that extra bit of sleep. An 11 p.m. bedtime becomes 10 p.m.

That Sunday morning, the sun will rise around 6:35 a.m. and later set around 4:40 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. So, lighter in the morning, darker in the late afternoon. ​

Fun fact: not all states in the U.S. observe this change, which was first used in World War I and most recently set by the Energy Policy Act of 2005. Hawaii and Alaska are exempt.

