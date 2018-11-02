NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: These money tricks can get you a presidential smile
Angie’s off this week so instead of doing a craft (which we would likely fail), we have three tricks to try out!
1. Making a President Smile: The presidents on our country’s currency don’t have smiles, but did you know you can change that? In this example, the secret is in the way you fold the bill and the way you look at it. Check out the how-to in the video:
2. Coin Tower: With the quick slide of an ordinary kitchen knife, you can quickly swipe the bottom out of a stack of nickels. All you need to drop is stack the coins into an even, tall tower. Then, use a butter knife to swipe the bottom coin out of the tower. The trick is to see how many you can swipe before the tower collapses. The reason this works is all due to "Newton's First Law of Motion" which states an object at rest tends to stay at rest and an object in motion tends to stay in motion. Thanks to a little friction, the coins at rest (above) stay put while the bottom one zings off the table.
3. Balancing Bottle Trick: You've seen the trick where a tablecloth is pulled off a table, leaving the dishes behind, right? This one is similar and once again uses Newton's First Law. Carefully put a dollar bill on top of a glass beer or soda bottle, then carefully balancing another bottle on top of the bill. Is there a way to grab the bill without disturbing the balance of the top bottle? All you have to do is grab the edge of the bill and with a swift motion, push the bill down to the ground. With enough practice, you'll be able to remove the bill without toppling the bottles.
This morning, we introduced you to Ketz's Concoction Friday November 2, so Jon made a simple drink called Cranberry Purple Haze, compliments of ,The Spruce Eats.
Here are the Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 ounces vodka
- 1/2 ounce black raspberry liqueur
- 2 ounces cranberry juice (more or less)
Steps to Make It:
Gather the ingredients.
Pour the vodka and black raspberry liqueur into a cocktail shaker with ice.
Strain into an old-fashioned glass filled with fresh ice.
Top with cranberry juice.
Serve and enjoy!