NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: These money tricks can get you a presidential smile

Angie’s off this week so instead of doing a craft (which we would likely fail), we have three tricks to try out!

1. Making a President Smile: The presidents on our country’s currency don’t have smiles, but did you know you can change that? In this example, the secret is in the way you fold the bill and the way you look at it. Check out the how-to in the video:

2. Coin Tower: With the quick slide of an ordinary kitchen knife, you can quickly swipe the bottom out of a stack of nickels. All you need to drop is stack the coins into an even, tall tower. Then, use a butter knife to swipe the bottom coin out of the tower. The trick is to see how many you can swipe before the tower collapses. The reason this works is all due to "Newton's First Law of Motion" which states an object at rest tends to stay at rest and an object in motion tends to stay in motion. Thanks to a little friction, the coins at rest (above) stay put while the bottom one zings off the table.