Find out what part of the weekend we’ll have to dodge of raindrops

A mix of sun and clouds across the area will be enough to peak temperatures around the lower 50s come later this afternoon. More broken cloudiness will enter our skies overnight but we’ll still keep it dry with lows dipping around the upper 30s.

Clouds will thicken and lower come Saturday as a system slowly pulls in from the west. Any organized rain showers that do develop won’t occur until we head near the evening hours. So, any leaves that need to be rake make sure its done earlier in the day. The rain will increase in coverage late that night into Sunday before slowly diminishing later that day. Estimates are showing around a quarter to an half an inch likely across the area.

Another system will push in by early next week bringing more rain and wind followed by some very chilly 40s for the rest of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

