× Dog receiving oxygen after house fire in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A fire at a local residence doesn’t appear to have caused much damage, but fire crews are administering oxygen to a dog.

After a structure fire at 24290 Valley Drive in Bettendorf, firefighters managed to save the family dog and administer oxygen to help it breathe. They did not have specialized equipment to do this but Firefighters are trained for these types of situations.

Fire Chief Steven Knorrek says a cat is still unaccounted for, and they don’t yet know the cause of the fire.

However, they do know it started in the north-west corner of the house.

The Red Cross will be assisting the family