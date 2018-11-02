Bettendorf bests Iowa City West 43-25 to punch return trip to the Dome.
Bettendorf punches return trip to the Dome
-
5k held in Bettendorf to benefit GiGi’s Playhouse
-
Assumption Volleyball punches ticket to State
-
Hurts Donuts announces location in Quad Cities
-
The Score Sunday Week 5
-
Why police in the QC aren’t shaving their beards
-
-
TBK Bank Sports Complex to host Iowa Soccer Championship Series
-
Last working World War II ship stops in Bettendorf
-
The Score Week 8
-
Sesame Street comes to Genesis
-
Genesis debuts new device to get players back on the field faster
-
-
Where you can register to vote on September 25th
-
Sportscast October 27, 2018
-
Bettendorf toddler fights strain of polio-like virus