LECLAIRE, Iowa -- It's a tug-of-war contest that spans two states over the Mississippi River.

It's called Tugfest.

Every year, Illinois and Iowa get together dozens of competitors to do battle with a 2,700-foot-long, 680-pound rope. Thousands of people come to watch and celebrate.

