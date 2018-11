Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Petersen Memorial Music Pavillion, more commonly known as the LeClaire Bandshell, has been a staple for music and public gatherings in the Quad Cities since 1925.

Commonly known for major annual events like Blues Fest, it's the last remaining bandshell in Davenport, even though it used to be one of several.

The park also honors Bix Beiderbecke, a famous jazz trumpeter from Davenport.

