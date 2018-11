Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A one-cent tax is the main contributor behind new renovations at Brady Street Stadium.

Iowa's SAVE Fund is a state-wide tax that goes toward school infrastructure development. This stadium houses football games for several area high schools.

St. Ambrose University also plays their games here. They've been using the field since the late 1980s, according to their website.

