2018 Riverbend Food Bank Student Hunger Drive gobbles up last year’s total

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Riverbend Food Bank's Student Hunger Drive results are in, and the total makes last year's look like small fries.

Seventeen area high schools raised 624,019 meals for area families who are food insecure, a press release from the food bank states.

"The kids have done a great job collecting really highly nutritious food," Riverbend Food Bank President Michael Miller said.

This total gobbles up last year's number by almost 200,000. Last year's drive raised 424,845 pounds.

The release sites the Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap Study (2017), which states one out of every eight individuals (and one out of every five children) struggles with food insecurity locally.

However, that number is decreasing.

"Students collect foods and funds in many unique ways," the release states. "Schools organize internal school events such as collecting at football games, classroom competitions, penny wars, filling a principal’s office with donations, and even duct taping principals to the wall."

Davenport West High School took home first place in most pounds collected.