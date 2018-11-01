× YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE Iowa 47th Senate: Sen. Roby Smith (R)

This discussion is part of a series you can watch on WQAD.com.

Other candidates who have confirmed to appear are:

Tuesday, October 2: Iowa 91st District House- Rep. Gary Carlson (R) vs. Laura Liegois (D)

Rep. Gary Carlson (R) vs. Laura Liegois (D) Tuesday, October 9: Iowa 94th District House- Rep. Gary Mohr (R) vs. Joan Marttila (D)

Rep. Gary Mohr (R) vs. Joan Marttila (D) Thursday, October 11: Illinois 72nd House- Rep. Mike Halpin (D) vs. Glen Evans, Sr. (R)

Rep. Mike Halpin (D) vs. Glen Evans, Sr. (R) Monday, October 15: Illinois 36th Senate- Sen. Neil Anderson (R) vs. Gregg Johnson (D)

Sen. Neil Anderson (R) vs. Gregg Johnson (D) Wednesday, October 17: Illinois 25 House- Joan Padilla (D) vs. Rep. Tony McCombie (R)

Illinois 25 House- Joan Padilla (D) vs. Rep. Tony McCombie (R) Thursday, October 18: Iowa 47th Senate: Marie Gleason (D)

Iowa 47th Senate: Marie Gleason (D) Tuesday, October 23: Iowa 49th Senate: Patti Robinson (D)

Patti Robinson (D) Wednesday, October 24: Iowa 92nd House: Rep. Ross Paustian (R) vs. Jean Simpson (D)

Rep. Ross Paustian (R) vs. Jean Simpson (D) Tuesday, October 30: Iowa 97th House: Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R) vs. Tim McClimon (D)

Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R) vs. Tim McClimon (D) Thursday, November 1: Iowa 47th Senate: Sen. Roby Smith (R)

The interviews will be posted on WQAD.com so voters can watch the discussions any time before the November 6th election.