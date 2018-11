Can’t see the video? Tap here

MOLINE, Illinois — The annual Christmas Tree is being placed at the TaxSlayer Center.

The tree was donated by John Abbott from Milan. The donation is in dedication to his mother, Helen Abbott, who passed away in 2012.

The tree stands between 30 and 35 feet tall.

Lighting on the Commons will be held Saturday, November 17. Before that about 30,000 lights will be placed all over the tree.