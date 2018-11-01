× Stolen vehicle driven by Chicago man crashes into Elizabeth, IL yard

ELIZABETH, Illinois — A Chicago man fleeing from police in a reportedly stolen vehicle was arrested after crashing into a yard, north of the Quad Cities.

A Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle speeding westbound near Highway 20 and South Evans Road on Wednesday, October 31 around 8 p.m. According to a statement from the sheriff’s department, the vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Tavon Williams, was going 89 in a 55mph zone.

The deputy tried to catch Williams, but wasn’t able to find the vehicle, said the statement. On the lookout, the deputy drove into Elizabeth, and was then flagged down by residents. They said that a vehicle had sped down a side street with no headlights on.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen to the Chicago Police Department, wound up crashing into a yard, said the statement. When the deputy found the vehicle, there was a gun inside, but the driver was gone. Witnesses said he had run away from the crash.

“A Jo Daviess County K-9 did apprehend the driver after a lengthy track,” read the statement.

Williams was taken to a hospital in Galena to be treated for minor injuries.

Williams was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of ammunition without a FOID card.