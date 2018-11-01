× Special Edition of Breakfast With…Iowa Gubernatorial Candidate Fred Hubbell

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s a busy time for politicians and Iowa Gubernatorial Candidate Fred Hubbell is running for election coming up in the Governor’s race that’s going to be decided Tuesday, November 6.

Wednesday, October 24, I had a Special Edition of Breakfast With him at Genesis Health System West. He sat down in normal Breakfast With style interviews, two of which are running on Good Morning Quad Cities Thursday, November 1. One of them was set up as a ‘Web Exclusive’ interview that would not air on television. Here’s that interview, which takes the place of the normal Facebook Lives we do with the subjects during a normal Breakfast With…

The two television interviews we did with him will be below. The first one dealt with the privatization of medicaid, the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, and women in the workplace. We'll post it as soon as it airs.

The second one dealt with the state's budget, education, and the economy. We'll post it as soon as it airs as well.

To see the exact same format of our three interviews with Hubbell's opponent, Governor Kim Reynolds, click here.