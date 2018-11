× S. Linwood railroad crossing in Galesburg to close for repairs

GALESBURG, Il,- S. Linwood Road railway crossing will be closed for repairs over the course of several days the first week on November.

The road will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday, November 5, 2018, and the city says work will be done by the morning of Thursday, November 8, 2018.

A marked detour will use West Main Street, Henderson Street, and Monmouth Boulevard.