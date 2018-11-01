Quad City non-profit drumline seeks to combat juvenile delinquency

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new non-profit is seeking to combat juvenile delinquency and develop leadership skills in Quad City youth.

It’s called Quad Citiy Community Cadence, or QC3, a locally-based drumline for students grades 6-12.

According to the Facebook page, their mission is “To provide our youth with activities that teach life skills and promote a promising future by teamwork, developing leadership skills, building confidence and self-esteem, promoting discipline and combating against juvenile delinquency.”

This comes in the wake of increased juvenile crime in Davenport. Earlier in 2018, Davenport officials held two youth community action summits to address how the community can come together to fight juvenile delinquency.

No experience is required. The page states auditions will be going over simple rhythms to figure out how quickly the patterns can be learned.

Selected members will be required to hold a minimum 2.5 GPA in order to keep playing.

Auditions are Thursday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 6, both from 4-7 p.m. at Beyond the Baseline at 1540 W 12th St. in Davenport. Practices will be Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-4 p.m.