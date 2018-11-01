× No Shave November announced as Three Degree recipient for November

No Shave November has been selected as the November recipient for Eriksen Chevrolet’s Three Degree Guarantee.

No Shave November will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet for each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the high temperature forecasted. Every night Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecast temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

For No Shave November, 12 area law enforcement agencies participate in “The Battle of the Beards” fundraiser, which pits law enforcement officers from Illinois and Iowa against each other to determine which side of the river can grow the best beards. Funds raised from the month-long campaign are donated to Tudi’s Tribe and Gilda’s Club of the QC, two local charities fighting cancer.

