New report shows US veteran homelessness down, Iowa way up

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The number of U.S military veterans without a roof over their head is on the decline according to a new report by the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report finds the total number of reported veterans experiencing homelessness in 2018 decreased 5.4% since last year, almost 50% less than in 2010.

However, in Iowa, veteran homelessness increased 14.6% since 2017.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Secretary Robert Wilkie say that local communities are reporting reductions in the number of veterans in their shelter systems and on their streets.

“We owe it to our veterans to make certain they have a place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Carson. “We’ve made great strides in our efforts to end veteran homelessness, but we still have a lot of work to do to ensure those who wore our nation’s uniform have access to stable housing.”

Every year, thousands of local communities around the country conduct one-night ‘Point-in-Time’ estimates of the number of persons experiencing homelessness in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and in unsheltered locations.

The report states this year’s estimate finds 37,878 veterans experienced homelessness in January 2018, compared to 40,020 reported in January 2017.

In 2018, 23,312 veterans were found in sheltered settings with a reported 14,566 veterans living in places not meant for human habitation.

HUD is also reporting a nearly 10% decline among female veterans experiencing homelessness.

According to the new report, in January 2018, local communities reported 3,219 homeless female veterans while last year it was 3,571.

The HUD says the decrease in veteran homelessness can largely be attributed to the effectiveness of the HUD-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) Program, which combines permanent HUD rental assistance with case management and clinical services provided by the VA.

Thet use modern tools and technology to identify the most vulnerable Veterans and connect them to interventions to become and remain stably housed. Last year alone, more than 4,000 veterans found permanent housing and critically needed support services through the HUD-VASH program.

A reported 50,000 veterans found permanent housing and supportive services through VA ’s homeless programs.