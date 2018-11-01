Mother registering for Toys for Tots says program helps her family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Registration for Toys for Tots began today, November 1st 2018. This year's warehouse is located at the old Kone building off of River Drive in Moline.

Toys for Tots provides low-income families with donated toys during the holiday season.

Heather Von Ahsen is a mother of three who stopped by to register with her son, Colton. She says the toys they receive helps fill in the gaps during Christmas.

"They enjoy everything that they get out of it," Von Ahsen said. "And they use them daily. And that has helped build fine motor skills, and reading skills, and communication skills for all three of them."

Colton's favorite holiday just so happens to be Christmas.

"He loves Santa," Von Ahsen said. "Like when he gets in trouble, he goes ‘I want Santa!'"

Von Ahsen said she can relate to her son's joy of Christmas.

"My dad was a marine," Von Ahsen said. "And when we grew up we had Toys for Tots when we were kids."

Fred Davenport, donation box coordinator, said there are more than 400 donation boxes set up around the metro-Quad Cities area. He hopes their new warehouse, located conveniently near bus routes and the I-74 bridge, will help them serve even more families.

"Everybody has a childhood," Davenport said. "We’re trying to make sure that every child has a Christmas, and has a toy at Christmas, because that’s normalcy that’s been there for years since I was a boy."

And if you don't believe him, take it from Colton.

"He was playing with (a toy) today that he got last year," Von Ahsen said.

Registration continues now through December 1st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For information on where and how to donate, along with how to register to receive Toys for Tots, click here.