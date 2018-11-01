Man killed in downtown Moline shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Moline Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting on Halloween morning as 22-year-old Corey Harrell of Moline.

In a statement, police said he was declared deceased of traumatic gunshot wounds on the scene. He was found in his vehicle behind Moline City Hall after officers heard the gunshots from the police station next door.

Harrell was a recent father and leaves behind a girlfriend of more than four years and their four-month-old son.

His girlfriend, Mari Atnip, 22, described him as a family oriented person who went out of his way to make others happy.

She said that he had been going to school to pursue a degree in marketing. Previously, Harrell had worked at Pro-Clean Car Wash in Rock Island, where his manager said he was a hard worker.

"Very professional, positive, enthusiastic about life," said Justin McQueen-Zingre, his former manager. "He just possessed all of the traits and characteristics that we look for in regards to leadership."

Moline police said the incident arose out of an "escalating dispute between two groups of individuals," and that there appears not to be an outstanding threat to the community.

The offenders were last seen in a newer model black SUV fleeing the area westbound on 7th Avenue.