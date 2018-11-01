× Lee County woman’s death ruled accidental based on autopsy

LEE COUNTY, Illinois — The death of Sadie Alvarado was ruled accidental, Lee County Attorney Ross Braden said.

Alvarado, a 20-year-old from Muscatine, was found dead in ditch on August 4. She had been driving with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Damian Hamann, from Donnellson to Morning Side earlier that day. Hamann said they got into an argument, and she jumped from his vehicle. He kept driving.

Questions surrounded the case, asking why Hamann didn’t stop and if there was any foul play involved.

The Quad City chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens became involved, and Deputy State Director Maria Bribriesco says the organization would help Alvarado’s father help file to see the autopsy report.

On Nov. 1, Braden said an autopsy confirmed Alvarado’s death was accidental. He said her death was consistent with Damian Hamann’s statement that she jumped from the car they were in.

Braden also said he did not expect more charges would be filed against Hamann. They are still pursing the charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Related: Community throws vigil for two young lives lost