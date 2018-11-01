× How to give to American Heart Association, Go Red For Women

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The 15th Annual Quad Cities Go Red For Women Luncheon is Thursday, November 1st at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

For those of you who want to be involved, but are not attending the luncheon, you can donate by clicking HERE and donating to the American Heart Association’s Quad Cities Go Red For Women event page.

The donations will benefit the American Heart Association, and its focus on women’s cardiovascular health.

The event gives women (and men!) an opportunity to receive resources, life-changing information, and inspiration to prevent or survive the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of women – heart disease and stroke. It is the cornerstone of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement – the movement changing the lives of women across the country.