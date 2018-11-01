How students across Iowa voted in the 2018 Youth Straw Poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Students across the State of Iowa have projected incumbent candidate Kim Reynolds to win the Iowa gubernatorial race.

Nearly 40,000 votes were cast and hundreds of school took part in the 2018 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

Governor Kim Reynolds was declared the winner in the mock poll. Rod Blum, Christopher Peters, David Young and Steve King were the projected winners in Iowa's four congressional races.

“I want to thank all the teachers, principals and staff that helped make the Youth Straw Poll possible, but most importantly, thank you to the 40,000 students who made their voices heard,” Secretary Pate said. “This was hopefully a valuable, hands-on learning experience for them, and I hope all of them will continue to be a voter throughout their lives.”

Most of the students who took part said they would register to vote once they turned 18.

