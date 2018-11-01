× Help us collect toys for the 2018 Toys for Tots program

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is the Marine Corps’s premier community action program and one of the nation’s flagship Christmas charitable causes. Over the years, it has become a traditional part of the annual Christmas holiday season within communities nationwide. The message of hope delivered through a shiny new toy at Christmas has a positive impact on children, their families and their communities. It’s not the toy – it’s what the toy does.

Help us fill our studios! WQAD will be accepting toy donations during business hours until December 7th. New and unwrapped toys are accepted. Please no clothes, stuffed animals, realistic weapons (Nerf guns are OK) or religious items.

WQAD will have a day-long collection day from 5:00 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27th.



REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Registration for Toys for Tots begins on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The last day to register will be Saturday, December 1, 2018. No registration on Thanksgiving. Hours for registration are 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

There is a NEW LOCATION for registration – BridgePointe 485, 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, IL (Old KONE building right under 74 bridge).



What do people need to bring with them to register?

1. Picture ID (Government Issued, Driver’s License, State ID Card or Matricula)

2. Proof of Current Home Address (Light bill, phone bill, etc.)

3. Phone number (Number where you can be reached)

4. Children’s birth certificate – No medical cards

5. CHILDREN MUST BE 6 MONTHS – 12 YEARS OF AGE. Must be born by June 21, 2018 to receive toys.

6. Foster Parents/Guardians must show proof of custody.

DISTRIBUTION

Distribution will be December 14 and 15 from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Distribution will be at the registration location (BridgePointe 485, 1 Montgomery Drive, Moline, IL (Old KONE building right under 74 bridge).

BUSINESS REQUESTS FOR BOXES

If a business would like to request a box for donations, they must go online to the website and fill out a form. http://quad-cities.toysfortots.org (NO WWW BEFORE URL)

CASH DONATIONS

Cash donations are also accepted. Make checks payable to Toys for Tots.

Donations can also be made online at http://quad-cities.toysfortots.org/. All donations made online through this site stay locally.

Checks or money can be sent to the following address or dropped off here at WQAD and we will forward on.

Gy Sgt David Caisse

NOSC Building 218

Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island, IL 61299

Please also visit their Facebook page: ToysforTots QuadCities.