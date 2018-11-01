× Got bats? Here’s what you should do

IOWA — Maybe you think bats are creepy and would rather not think about them. Maybe you think bats are interesting and are fascinated by watching them.

Bats are really good for the ecosystem in part because they eat pesty insects. However, they can get into homes and cause plenty of frustration (and probably some screams). The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a few tips on how to deal with them effectively and peacefully.

A bat in the house

Leave windows and doors open so the bat can find its way back outside. It wants to escape. Make sure you are at home when you do this. Don’t leave your house vulnerable while away.

If the bat doesn’t leave, wait until it lands on a wall. Cover it in a small container, like a box.

Slip a piece of cardboard between the wall and the container to trap it.

Bats can’t fly off of the ground, so tip the box over while holding it up to let the bat fly away. Wait until it’s dark to release the bat. You can also hold the container against a tree so the bat can cling to the bark.



A colony of bats roosting in your home

One solution: buy or build a bat house on or near your house.

Find where the bats are coming in and out by examining your house at dusk.

When you find their entrance, install a one-way exit and seal other entry points There are some great YouTube videos on this. Also, you could just hire someone to do it. The best time to do this is September or October, after any babies are able to fly.



The Iowa DNR report says people should not handle a bat directly if possible. If you have to grab a bat, use gloves. Bats only bite if they feel threatened. It’s rare that a bat would have rabies, but you should still get medical help if bitten.