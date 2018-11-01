× Davenport teen arrested after police chase, shooting warrant

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A teenager was arrested after an incident almost four months ago led to a police chase.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 31 after police spotted him in the 2000 block of W 1st Street according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Officers patrolling the area noticed the suspect getting into a green Honda Civic, which was associated with the suspect’s out-standing warrant.

According to the statement, officers attempted to block the car, but the suspect was able to escape. This led to a short car chase where the suspect drove on the sidewalk west on 1st Street and then turned north on Pine Street. Police were finally able to use a Pursuit Intervention Technique to end the chase.

The teenager was wanted after an incident in July left one person shot.

An affidavit states the suspect got into a verbal altercation before pulling out a handgun. The suspect ended up firing several shots into a crowd of people, striking on person one time in the right shoulder.

The teen is charged with intimidation with a dangers weapon that includes injury.