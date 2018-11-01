× Dry until the later half of the weekend

Stubborn cloudiness today will linger from time to time overnight as temperatures drop around the 40 degree mark. Fortunately, all is dry which will continue through Friday with highs once again around the low to mid 50s.

The broken cloudiness will extend through the weekend but not expected to squeeze out any rain showers from these clouds until Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall amounts will likely range from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Temperatures for highs this weekend will remain in the mid 50s with overnight lows around the 40s.

A few more rain chances will begin the new week before a sharp cool down in temperatures takes over in the days to follow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

