YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Illinois Gov. Rauner defends record in live News 8 interview

MOLINE, Illinois – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he's built "good working relationships with many members of the General Assembly" and promises to not allow a government budget crisis to re-occur if he's re-elected.

Gov. Rauner faces Democratic billionaire J.B. Pritzker in an effort to win a second term in Illinois.

The governor talked live on "News 8 at 5" predicting incremental changes if he wins a second term, a big change from four years ago when he promised to overhaul Illinois government.

"In a divided government with the majority against us, we've got to take incremental steps, moving the ball forward," he said.

In Chicago, his opponent criticized Gov. Rauner's campaign after a new political advertisement labels Pritzker a "crook".

"This is a desperate governor in the final hours of a terrible campaign," Pritzker said while meeting voters in Chicago.