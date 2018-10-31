One dead in shooting downtown Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- One person died after being shot downtown Moline, according to police.

Shots were fired near City Hall around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, October 31, according to Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin.

Griffin said there were two scenes where shootings occurred; one was at 16th Street and 7th Avenue and the other was at 19th Street and River Drive.

One person was shot near the 16th Street and 7th Avenue location. Griffin said that person was found dead in a vehicle near City Hall.

Police are now investigating the situation as a homicide. They said they believe three vehicles were involved in the incident.

A witness told News 8's Elizabeth Wadas that he heard the shots when they were fired. Police also said they heard shots from the Moline Police Station.

Griffin said in his 14 years with the Moline Police he has never heard of a shooting in the downtown area.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Moline Police or Crimestoppers.