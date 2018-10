QUAD CITIES- The”Project of The Quad Cities” can now serve people from one central location.

The organization used to have three different locations but have consolidated into a new, bigger space along River Drive in Moline.

They say this new facility will help the organization offer free, comprehensive testing for STD's and provides more space for services like HIV care.

Their new facility is open to people in both Iowa and Illinois.