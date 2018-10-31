Rock Island school holds chili cook-off for Student Hunger Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Chili was on the menu Tuesday night, October 30 at Thurgood Marshall in Rock Island.

Students at the school held a chili cook-off to benefit the Student Hunger Drive. 7th and 8th grade students browned 50 pounds of ground beef, made cornbread and served desserts.

Students also brought in canned goods.

"It isn't about them bringing in all the cans, it's about them bringing the community in to help," said teacher Mary Kmoch. "And that`s what the Hunger Drive is about, supporting the community and making sure you get the word out that so many people are going to bed hungry and they do just a stand-up job."

This is the school's biggest and only fundraiser for their part in the Student Hunger Drive.