Natural Grocers coming to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa- Natural Grocers will be opening their newest store in Dubuque come Wednesday, November 14, 2018.

“Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.”

The Natural Grocers store in Dubuque is the sixth store in Iowa. The other store locations are Iowa City, Davenport, Clive, Cedar Rapids, and Cedar Falls.

The store is located at 3333 Asbury Road, they plan to open at 8:30 a.m.

The store says they will be hosting a grocery giveaway, where nine customers can win a Natural Grocers gift card ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months.

Customers will also be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30-8:25 a.m. on November 14. The drawing will be held at 9 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries and a recipe for a healthy breakfast.

The store will be holding several special events during the opening day, including:

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Rise and Shine, It’s Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling).

4 to 6 p.m. Ice Cream Social (includes dairy-free options).

All day Vendor demonstrations throughout the store.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/dubuque.